CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Cecily Strong’s Kyrsten Sinema Gets Skewered For Killing Democratic Agenda On ‘SNL’ Opening

By Cassie Gill, James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

Cecily Strong kicked off season 47 of ‘Saturday Night Live’ strong, by roasting Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a hilarious opening sketch featuring comedic impressions of President Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo and more!

Saturday Night Live returned with a bang on October 2 with a hilarious performance by Cecily Strong spoofing Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, roasting the congresswoman for getting in the way of Democrat’s plans for the country. One of her most hilarious lines featured Cecily taking a humorous jab at the senator. “As a wine-drinking bisexual tri-athlete, I know what the average American wants. They want to be put on hold when they call 911. They want bridges that just stop, cars fall down. They want water so thick you could eat it with a fork, and I will fight for that no matter what, unless my foot hurts. Then, I’ll go back to Arizona,” she said.

Cecily appeared alongside other fan favorites like Melissa Villaseñor as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and newcomer James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden! Other than Cecily’s impression of Sinema, fans were also curious about the newcomer’s take on POTUS! At one point James’ Biden tried to get Democrats to agree on roads. “I want no roads,” Cecily said “No roads, why?” James asked. “Chaos,” Cecily’s senator hilariously responded. Earlier in the sketch she took one of the funniest lines to roast Kyrsten. “What do I want from this bill? I’ll never tell, because I didn’t come to Congress to make friends, and so far, mission: accomplished,” she quipped as her first line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00haGy_0cFXAv0Q00
Cecily Strong debuted her performance as Kyrsten Sinema on the Season 47 premiere of ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

Fans definitely agreed that the comic’s take on Kyrsten was spot on! “Cecily Strong’s Sinema is just hitting the crazy nail on the head,” one fan wrote. Another said that the sketch actor played the senator “perfectly.” Another person said that they were excited to see Cecily “take down” the senator.

Saturday Night Live is seeing some changes as it heads into its 47th season, including the departure of Beck Bennett, 36. The longtime cast member took to social media to announce the big news after eight seasons. “Love you, SNL Gonna miss you so much Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun,” he wrote on Sept. 28, including a carousel of photos with highlights from his time on the show. Beck originally joined in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYGGo_0cFXAv0Q00
Beck Bennett announces he’s leaving ‘SNL’. (Instagram/Beck Bennett)

Some popular returning cast members include Kate McKinnon, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson. Others coming back include “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, as well as Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and Heidi Gardner.

Following the season 46 finale, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that SNL show runner Lorne Michaels was keen to keep the cast for another year. “COVID has been tough for many, but has been very tough for SNL,” a source told HL. The usual auditions and seeing people in comedy clubs for Lorne to [determine] if anyone would be good for the show has had some interesting stumbling blocks, so as next season returns, Lorne has told all the cast from last year that he would like for them all to return,” the insider also said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECxrD_0cFXAv0Q00
Cecily spoofed none other than Kyrsten Sinema in the season’s opener. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock)

Notably, SNL shifted to an SNL At Home model for the final three episodes of season 45. The series returned in-studio for season 46 with stringent COVID-19 rules, including requiring the cast and hosts to follow a quarantine.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Michael Che
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
James
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Has Made Herself Into ‘a Shame to Democrats’

After months operating in the shadow of fellow holdout Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema is coming in for overdue scrutiny of her rejection of President Joe Biden’s legislation. She doesn’t give a clue of what it would take to garner her support, unless it’s an imprimatur from Mitch McConnell she’ll never get, given his promise to stop Biden in his tracks no matter what.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Snl#Democratic#American#Potus
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
talesbuzz.com

‘SNL’ just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: ‘That was the worst’

New Biden, who dis? That’s what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 Presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffatt, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Katie Porter’s epic takedown of Kyrsten Sinema reveals an important truth

However the battle over President Biden’s agenda turns out, this ugly saga will accomplish something crucial: It will separate Democrats who take their role as public servants seriously from those who are operating with such epic levels of bad faith that they are essentially insulting the intelligence of their own constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy