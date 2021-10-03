Two Different Ideas Of The Lightning Network

When first explaining Bitcoin to people, it can be difficult to find a place to begin. After consuming endless amounts of content that discuss economics, philosophy and history, there is not a single clear place to start. Of course, it helps to tailor each introduction that you present to the person you are presenting to, as with anything. But one key factor in understanding Bitcoin, as Captain Sidd and I discussed on this week's episode of “Meet The Taco Plebs,” is helping others understand the problems that Bitcoin solves. In addition to this, we discussed what introduced Sidd to bitcoin, how it has changed his life and his predictions for the future. Make sure to give the audio podcast a listen, and read our interview below.

