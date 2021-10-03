Gov. Hochul gives a speech at a rally for reproductive rights

Governor Kathy Hochul visited central New York to deliver a speech at the Seneca Falls Women’s March and Rally. The rally was in support of reproductive rights. New York’s first woman governor delivered her speech at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park. She made note of the importance of the site in her remarks. The first-ever Women’s Rights Convention, featuring 300 “bold, audacious women” was held there in 1848. But she also spoke the state’s support of women who could be affected by restrictive laws. Hochul referenced the Statue of Liberty’s New Colussus poem, the state will take in those who are oppressed.