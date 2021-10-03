CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hankins' late TD run helps UTEP beat Old Dominion 28-21

Deion Hankins had a fourth-quarter touchdown run and UTEP held off Old Dominion 28-21 on Saturday night in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

Hankins' 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with about seven minutes remaining. Old Dominion drove to the UTEP 38 with 26 seconds to play, but the Monarch's drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-17.

Gavin Hardison threw for 191 yards and a pair of touchdown passes for UTEP (3-1, 1-0). Hankins finished with 75 yards rushing on 22 carries.

D.J. Mack Jr. was 20-of-34 passing for 194 yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another score for Old Dominion (1-4, 0-1). AC White returned a blocked punt 11 yards into the end zone to pull the Monarchs within 21-20 late in the third quarter. It was their third blocked punt in the past two games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

