Tennessee State

Hickbottom leads Tennessee State's win over Austin Peay

 7 days ago

Geremy Hickbottom accounted for all three Tennessee State touchdowns and the Tigers stopped a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter to defeat Austin Peay 24-22 on Saturday night.

All three of Hickbottom's touchdowns came from long distance. He had a 63-yard hookup with Rodell Rahmaan, ran 48 yards for a score, then hit Rahmaan for 45 yards, all in the second half.

The second touchdown to Rahmaan gave the Tigers a 24-16 lead with 5:33 left in the game. Austin Peay responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminated by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Draylen Ellis to Baniko Harley.

After the 2-point try failed, Austin Peay forced a punt but did not cross midfield on its final possession.

Hickbottom completed 18 of 34 passes for 301 yards, Devon Starling rushed for 120 yards and Rahmaan caught five passes for 129 yards for the Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ellis completed 25 of 54 passes for 254 yards for the Governors (2-3, 0-1).

