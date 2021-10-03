Remarkable Prairie Village community offers upscale custom homes, villas

Whether you’re in the market for a luxurious custom home or an exciting new style of villa living, Meadowbrook Park offers both in a remarkable, lifestyle-focused setting. The stately custom homes of The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park are surrounded by the more than 80 acres of the community’s namesake, a former golf course that’s now a lush, gently rolling park complete with walking trails, state-of-the-art playground equipment and serene ponds.