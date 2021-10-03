CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodrock Celebrates 38th Year of Winners with 2021 Fall Parade of Homes

Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodrock Development is incredibly proud to celebrate its 38th consecutive year of wins across its communities during the Fall Parade of Homes. Six awards were earned—in Stonebridge Park, Forest View, and Arbor Lake—praising builders for outstanding home design and architecture. Each home offers a standout floor plan, the finest in finishes, and all the amenities and benefits of being located in a Rodrock community.

