ANDERSON: The joy of going to church

"I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the LORD.”. The Christian life is marked by a spirit of real, abiding joy. A believer in Christ has joy in salvation and the reality of God’s forgiveness. There is also joy in knowing the sure promises and faithful guidance of Holy Scripture. It is no wonder that the Apostle Paul was able to write: “Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, rejoice.” (Philippians 4:4)