Pancakes get an infusion of flavors

Trader Joe's is known for offering a medley of pumpkin-flavored products every fall and this year the brand's autumnal haul also includes a Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage. Like Trader Joe's other oat milk offerings, the new Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage features a creamy, milk-like texture that's made up of hydrolyzed oats and water. However, this non-dairy milk differs from the others in that it also includes the addition of pumpkin purée, natural pumpkin-spice flavor, cane sugar, and a pinch of sea salt. As the brand suggests, the new milk makes the perfect base for a seasonal smoothie or cereal, but it can also be added to a mug of Pumpkin Spice Coffee – or just enjoy it straight from the carton.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO