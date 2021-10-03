Loch Lloyd presents award-winning Fall Parade entries

Don Julian Builders’ Fall Parade of Homes entry (#47) in the Village of Loch Lloyd offers neighborhood views of the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and is conveniently located near the north gate with access to neighboring Overland Park and Leawood. The story and a half plan offers a full walk-out that provides three levels of living and entertaining space and recently won Gold for “Pick of the Parade,” as well as Silver for “Distinctive Plan & Design.”