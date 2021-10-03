CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYR rally for 4-3 OT win over BOS after debacle vs. NJ, lineup decisions

The Rangers rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins on Saturday. After getting embarrassed 7-1 vs. the Devils on Friday and outscored 13-4 in their first three preseason games, New York fell behind 1-0 and 3-1 before tying the game on a Kevin Rooney penalty shot in the third. After losing the opening faceoff and not seeing possession of the puck at all in the overtime. Alexis Lafreniere knocked down an attempted clear by Linus Ullmark, then beat the goalie with a backhand to win the game. The Blueshirts are now off until Wednesday when they face New Jersey again.

Handful of roster decisions loom in final week of preseason

Following Saturday's game, the Rangers trimmed the roster as expected. No real surprises were in the demotions or those exposed to waivers, leaving the team with 26 players. Of the 26, 25 are in Rhode Island, as the team is practicing and conducting group activities there with Vitali Kravtsov - injured in Friday's game - remaining back in New York. Unsure why he couldn't have traveled with the squad and received treatment in Rhode Island to participate in the team bonding endeavor. To me, that's a little bit of a fail, especially for a player who in the past has felt somewhat disconnected.
Rangers defeat Devils 6-2, Blais impresses, Reaves injured

The Rangers played a complete game, defeating the Devils 6-2. Sammy Blais had an impressive goal and the fourth line was solid, especially in the offensive end, less so in their own end. Ryan Reaves suffered a left-leg injury and I will leave it to you to determine if the play by P.K. Subban was dirty.
Rangers and Zibanejad agree on eight-year deal with $8.5 mil AAV

The Rangers and Mika Zibanejad agree on an eight-year deal worth $8.5 mil per season. Deal structure remains to be seen, as well as how this impacts the Jack Eichel discussions. But New York locked up their #1 center on a fair deal for both signs. Also, below is my take on last night-s preseason finale, which I was about to post when this deal broke.
