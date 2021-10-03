NYR rally for 4-3 OT win over BOS after debacle vs. NJ, lineup decisions

The Rangers rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins on Saturday. After getting embarrassed 7-1 vs. the Devils on Friday and outscored 13-4 in their first three preseason games, New York fell behind 1-0 and 3-1 before tying the game on a Kevin Rooney penalty shot in the third. After losing the opening faceoff and not seeing possession of the puck at all in the overtime. Alexis Lafreniere knocked down an attempted clear by Linus Ullmark, then beat the goalie with a backhand to win the game. The Blueshirts are now off until Wednesday when they face New Jersey again.