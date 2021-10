PARKVILLE, MD—A Maryland Lottery player from Parkville who was having a good day playing scratch-offs made a decision that gave him a great day later in the week. He added a quick-pick Powerball ticket to the mix for the September 25 drawing. The Baltimore County resident also paid the extra $1 to add the Power Play multiplier option, which turned … Continue reading "Parkville player hits Powerball for $150,000, thanks to Power Play" The post Parkville player hits Powerball for $150,000, thanks to Power Play appeared first on Nottingham MD.

PARKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO