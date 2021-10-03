Homemade A-10 Warthog Flight Simulator Setup Might be the World’s Coolest
Digital Combat Simulator (DCS) is a free-to-play combat flight simulation game and some of its most hardcore fans probably have some pretty crazy setups, but probably none as detailed as this homemade A-10 Warthog. This project began as a somewhat basic four-screen gaming cockpit, mated to a Thrustmaster Warthog H.O.T.A.S flight stick. Then things got crazier, starting with physical instrument panels and eventually dedicated left as well as right side units. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
