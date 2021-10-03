Auburn football partying like it's 1999 after Bo Nix quiets LSU in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. — Abandoned and contained to the Jordan-Hare Stadium sideline, Bo Nix watched one week ago as his replacement staged a stunning escape and set a stage for a too-good-to-be-true homecoming story the next week. Nix observed, fumed at being benched and resolved to perform a piece of theater even more dramatic than the one everyone expected to witness at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.