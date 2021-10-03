CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, Curtis Samuel affecting Week 4 starts and sits

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s already been a brutal week for pass-catchers, as A.J. Brown (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Chase Claypool (hamstring), and Rob Gronkowski (ribs) have been ruled out. The good news is fantasy football owners know where they stand with those players and have already made alternate start ’em, sit ’em plans. Unfortunately, several key “questionable” receivers, including George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, and Curtis Samuel, will be requiring frequent injury-update checks throughout the day on Sunday.

