CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard out versus Saints

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Through three games, the Giants are not totally anemic when it comes to creating big plays on offense. They have a 41-yard hookup from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton, a 37-yard touchdown reception by Sterling Shepard and a 33-yard scoring pass to Slayton. In the ground game,...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers hamstring injury

Shepard exited Sunday's game against the Falcons after suffering a right hamstring injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. With Darius Slayton also forced out of the contest with a hamstring issue, the Giants' Week 3 wideout depth is currently taxed, with neither player slated to return Sunday. Prior to his exit, Shepard hauled in two of his three targets for 16 yards.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Darius Slayton, Zach Pascal, and Week 2 Usage Rates

If you’re not familiar with this weekly piece, click here. While this is not a start/sit or sell high/buy low piece, we know the biggest question you is who to Flex. So, we provide you a handful of players to target specifically for the week at the position. This week, Darius Slayton headlines our fantasy football recommendations because stats don’t play favorites. If you’re looking for more players, watch our weekly Undercoverd Opps show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not at practice

Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) aren't present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Both were removed from Sunday's loss to Atlanta in the first half and didn't play at all in the second half. Kadarius Toney and Collin Johnson then picked regular snaps alongside Kenny Golladay, who had entered the contest as a game-time decision due to a hip injury. The Giants also have C.J. Board on the roster, and John Ross (hamstring) reportedly was present for Wednesday's practice after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve. Shepard excelled prior to hurting his hamstring, with 16 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks of the season.
NFL
Patriot Ledger

Five thoughts as Patriots fall flat versus Saints

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots usually do a good job of taking care of business when it comes to trap games. The Patriots came out flat against the New Orleans Saints Sunday and paid the price, losing 28-13 at Gillette Stadium to slip to 1-2 on the season. Here...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Giants#American Football#Wr
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When the New York Giants forked over $72 million to wide receiver Kenny Golladay early in free agency, the expectation was they were finally getting the playmaker they needed on the outside. When healthy, Golladay was Matthew Stafford's go-to guy on the Detroit Lions. The...
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants officially rule out Darius Slayton (hamstring) in Week 4

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is officially out for Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants ruled out Slayton and Sterling Shepard on Friday after both receivers missed practice all week with hamstring injuries. Kadarius Toney and Collin Johnson are expected to join Kenny Golladay in three-wide sets on Sunday. Saquon Barkley should also see more work in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

Help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints

It’s been a weird start to the season for the New Orleans Saints, who have blown out the Packers and Patriots but then lost to the Panthers and Giants. Injuries have certainly been a big reason as to why we’ve seen such a variety of performances from this squad but what NFL team isn’t dealing with injuries? It’s something the good teams find a way to get past, no matter how difficult it might be.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Should the Giants be entertaining trade calls for WR Darius Slayton?

The New York Giants will likely be active at the trade deadline this season, but where they might be trying to bring players in the past, they have a few pieces they can let go for capital in the future. Both Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers are in the fifth...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy