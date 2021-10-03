Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Elijah Mitchell, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson affecting Week 4 start ’em, sit ’em calls
Few positions cause fantasy football owners to check for injury updates quite as fanatically as running back. Heading into Week 4, at least six key RBs (Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Antonio Gibson, Elijah Mitchell, Darrell Henderson, and Melvin Gordon) are “questionable” and figure to be game-time decisions. We’ll be updating this article all day Sunday with the latest news on the late-afternoon RBs (you can find updates on Cook, Taylor, and Gibson here) so you know who’s playing ahead of finalizing your start ’em, sit ’em decisions.wmleader.com
