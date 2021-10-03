CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Elijah Mitchell, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson affecting Week 4 start ’em, sit ’em calls

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew positions cause fantasy football owners to check for injury updates quite as fanatically as running back. Heading into Week 4, at least six key RBs (Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Antonio Gibson, Elijah Mitchell, Darrell Henderson, and Melvin Gordon) are “questionable” and figure to be game-time decisions. We’ll be updating this article all day Sunday with the latest news on the late-afternoon RBs (you can find updates on Cook, Taylor, and Gibson here) so you know who’s playing ahead of finalizing your start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5

One month into the NFL season, and we're all reminded of the unmatched parity that the sport offers on a week-to-week basis. Sure, no one in August would be surprised to find out that the two 0-4 teams heading into October would be Jacksonville and Detroit. However, would anyone have predicted Las Vegas and Arizona as the only undefeated teams? Doubtful.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
George Kittle
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#D St#Espn#Cardinals
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy