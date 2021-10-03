CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema slams Democratic leaders over failure to hold vote on infrastructure bill

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Kyrsten Sinema slammed Democratic Party leadership for the House’s “inexcusable” failure to hold a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan public works bill on Friday. “The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” Sinema (D-Ariz.) said in a statement on Saturday.

