What is the Dodgers’ history in MLB tiebreaker playoff games?

The Dodgers played in the first playoff tiebreaker, which was originally a best-of-three series, and they played in the most recent one, in 2018 against the Colorado Rockies. They very well may play in the next one. Should Los Angeles and the San Francisco Giants finish with the same record at the end of the regular season, they would play a one-game tiebreaker in San Francisco on Monday (which creates a nightmare scenario for the loser) to determine who gets to bypass a play-in game two days later. It would be the third time the two arch-foes have played a tiebreaker and the first in 59 years.