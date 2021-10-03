CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers Sued By Record Producer Chris Nelson For Alleged Defamation

By Roy Lott
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers is being sued for alleged defamation by record producer and owner of Sound Space studios Chris Nelson. Nelson claims the signer falsely accused him of abusive behavior last October. According to NME, the producer is seeking $3.8 million (£2.8million) in damages from the singer-songwriter. He claims Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements” about Nelson “in order to destroy his reputation.” Bridgers’ team has not responded to the allegations.

nickiswift.com

Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad. During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
