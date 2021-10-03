Phoebe Bridgers Sued By Record Producer Chris Nelson For Alleged Defamation
Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for alleged defamation by record producer and owner of Sound Space studios Chris Nelson. Nelson claims the signer falsely accused him of abusive behavior last October. According to NME, the producer is seeking $3.8 million (£2.8million) in damages from the singer-songwriter. He claims Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements” about Nelson “in order to destroy his reputation.” Bridgers’ team has not responded to the allegations.music.mxdwn.com
