Giants can’t nail down NL West, must wait for Dodgers result later Saturday

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loss delayed a potential San Francisco clinch until at least later in the evening; if the Dodgers were to lose to the Brewers on Saturday night, the Giants would win the division in a little bit of a less satisfying way. Obviously, we would have liked to punch our own ticket today," said Gausman, who left the game after seven innings and 84 pitches with some hand cramping, the result, he said, of a hot day and throwing a lot of split-finger fastballs.

