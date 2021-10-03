CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Recap: Julio Urias Reaches 20 Wins, Dodgers Push NL West Race To Final Day Of Season By Defeating Brewers

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games with a two-out single in the bottom of the first, which wound up sparking a rally. Max Muncy extended the inning with a walk and Justin Turner gave the Dodgers a lead with his career-high-tying 27th home run of the season. Burnes wound up pitching just two innings, which kept his season ERA at 2.43 and coincidentally ahead of Max Scherzer for the NL lead.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Justin Turner
FanSided

Cardinals: This Dodgers star won’t play in wild card game

The St. Louis Cardinals caught a break, with a Dodgers star ruled out for the wild card game. The St. Louis Cardinals will be significant underdogs in the wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions and winners of 106 games. But they won’t be at full strength — and it brings the gap between the two teams even closer.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor Hits Walk-Off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) The 106-win Dodgers advanced to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Race#Nl West#Nl
chatsports.com

Dodgers Seem To Be Enjoying the Tight NL West Race With the Giants

The Dodgers versus the Giants is going to be the storyline for the remainder of the year. With just a handful of games left to play, the NL West is easily the top must-watch division race in all of Major League Baseball. And the Giants are not making it easy...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

With just over a week remaining in the regular season, the National League West race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants remains as tight as ever. The Dodgers pulled to within one game of first place on Thursday with their comeback win against the Colorado Rockies and the Giants’ extra-inning loss to the San Diego Padres.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers turn to Julio Urias in finale vs. Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers will make another push Sunday to help left-hander Julio Urias to the first 20-win season of his career. Urias (18-3, 3.10 ERA) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Dodgers' final road game of the season. A victory against Arizona, combined with another one next weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, would give the Dodgers their first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Corey Seager Hits 2 Homers, Julio Urías, Dodgers Win 100th, Keep Pace in NL West

Corey Seager hit two solo homers, Julio Urías posted his MLB-leading 19th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 100th game of the season by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday. The World Series champion Dodgers continued their stellar year, but it still might not be enough to...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Dodgers make final push for ninth straight NL West title vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in unprecedented territory as they make a final push for a ninth consecutive National League West title, opening their final homestand of the season Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. While winning their previous eight straight division titles, the Dodgers never trailed in the standings...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Julio Urias: Reaching 20 Wins ‘Would Be A Dream Come True’

Julio Urias has put it all together on the mound and at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. As a pitcher, Urias has become a fourth ace for the team, leading MLB with 18 wins and posting a 3.10 ERA and 3.18 FIP in 174.1 innings. As a hitter, he has a .200 batting average with nine RBI, which is tied with Germán Márquez for the league lead among pitchers.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Concerned With Walker Buehler Or Julio Urias

Walker Buehler and Julio Urias have anchored the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff all season, but as the regular season comes to an end, both have some concerns surrounding them. Since the beginning of September, Buehler has made four starts and posted a 7.32 ERA along with a 4.59 FIP with only 13 strikeouts over that span. The stretch of bad games has pushed him from being the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award to a potential question mark heading into October.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Must-Win To Extend NL West Race

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers on the final day of the regular season, much of the focus remains on the National League West race. With a six-game winning streak and on the brink of tying a franchise record for most wins in a single season, the Dodgers have done everything in their power this past week to catch the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Dodgers look for one final win vs. Padres to stay in NL West race

Unable to get anywhere in the National League West Division title chase, the Los Angeles Dodgers have not shown signs of discouragement with the 2021 regular season closing fast. They will get one more chance to show their resiliency to the San Diego Padres on Thursday night when the teams...
MLB
NWI.com

Burnes, Brewers to face Urias, Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (95-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 230 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (19-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Brewers +125; over/under is 7...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy