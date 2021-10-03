Recap: Julio Urias Reaches 20 Wins, Dodgers Push NL West Race To Final Day Of Season By Defeating Brewers
Trea Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games with a two-out single in the bottom of the first, which wound up sparking a rally. Max Muncy extended the inning with a walk and Justin Turner gave the Dodgers a lead with his career-high-tying 27th home run of the season. Burnes wound up pitching just two innings, which kept his season ERA at 2.43 and coincidentally ahead of Max Scherzer for the NL lead.www.dailydodgers.com
