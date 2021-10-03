Recap: Julio Urias Reaches 20 Wins, Dodgers Push NL West Race To Final Day Of Season By Defeating Brewers

Walker Buehler and Julio Urias have anchored the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff all season, but as the regular season comes to an end, both have some concerns surrounding them. Since the beginning of September, Buehler has made four starts and posted a 7.32 ERA along with a 4.59 FIP with only 13 strikeouts over that span. The stretch of bad games has pushed him from being the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award to a potential question mark heading into October.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO