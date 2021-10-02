CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Covid-19 forces early retirement for long-time El Paso educator

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OIJ7_0cFX7xYM00

EL PASO, Texas -- For Leonor Terrazas, her life was forever changed after she contracted Covid-19. An instructional aide at Ascarate Elementary school for 36 years, Terrazas was a dedicated worker who loved what she did, "Oh yeah, that was home, second home."

But after testing positive for Covid-19 and having a rough go at it, Terrazas was forced to take leave, and she never even got the opportunity to say goodbye to her students.

"That was the hardest thing I think, because I never got to go back. Once you're on leave, you're on leave and you can't go back to make those connections anymore," she explained.

Though she couldn't wish her students goodbye, in recent months she has seen both recent and older students of hers, as well as parents who remember her and they have been "so kind" when they see her.

Terrazas recalled when she saw a family she knew at Walmart: "'We love you' and I respond 'oh I love you too guys, I love you too.'"

Terrazas does suffer from both heart and lung issues after her encounter with Covid-19, but is taking care of herself and she hopes to get back to working with students soon.

"I already talked with the principal where my grandson goes to school and I'm excited to hear that she says 'yes, yes we need you.'"

The post Covid-19 forces early retirement for long-time El Paso educator appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Vista College closes abruptly in El Paso, Las Cruces amid financial woes, stuns students

EL PASO, Texas -- Vista College, a private, for-profit trade college with campuses in El Paso and Las Cruces, abruptly closed its doors Friday citing financial problems. "Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations, we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances," the college in a message sent to students The post Vista College closes abruptly in El Paso, Las Cruces amid financial woes, stuns students appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso hospitals coping with nursing shortage amid thousands of job openings

EL PASO, Texas --  A year and half after the pandemic began, local health officials said El Paso is still facing a critical staffing shortage. According to a labor analysis report by the Texas Workforce Commission, there are 23,000 more unfilled jobs for registered nurses in Texas than there are job seekers looking to fill The post El Paso hospitals coping with nursing shortage amid thousands of job openings appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Longtime El Paso special education teacher’s legacy lives on with tiny library

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s the story of a Socorro Independent School District special education teacher whose name and legacy will be present at the school where he taught for many years to come after his death. Richard Collier worked at Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School for 16 years as a special education teacher and The post Longtime El Paso special education teacher’s legacy lives on with tiny library appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Education
KVIA ABC-7

Blanco fails to halt GOP redistrict map that splits El Paso, Ft. Bliss

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Senate approved a GOP redistricting map Friday which alters El Paso’s two congressional districts. The proposed map would shift Fort Bliss and the El Paso International Airport from Congressional District 16 to the 23rd Congressional District.  Both sites are currently represented by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D - El Paso), but The post Blanco fails to halt GOP redistrict map that splits El Paso, Ft. Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

EPPD to ask City Council to spend $360,000 in tax money on marijuana testing

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department is looking to ask City Council to raise its budget by $72,000 next year to allow the department to test marijuana cases at a lab. "Marijuana and hemp are very much so identical one of the only characteristics that differs hemp from marijuana is the amount The post EPPD to ask City Council to spend $360,000 in tax money on marijuana testing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 new Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- A total of nine El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with three of those being breakthrough deaths involving fully-vaccinated people who also had underlying health conditions, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday. The nine latest victims - seven men and two women - all had underlying The post 3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 new Covid deaths appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Resources being offered at Fort Bliss to help Afghan migrants integrate into U.S.

FORT BLISS, Texas —  Migrants that come to America are sometimes coming from halfway around the world, where the culture is far different from what they are accustomed to, and resources right here in El Paso are making the transition to American society easier.  This past summer, thousands of refugees evacuated Afghanistan to the United The post Resources being offered at Fort Bliss to help Afghan migrants integrate into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
FORT BLISS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Early Retirement
KVIA ABC-7

Sun Metro bus hits pedestrian south of downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sun Metro bus struck a pedestrian in El Paso's Chihuahuita area just south of downtown on Wednesday morning. Police traffic investigators were summoned to the scene at 601 S. Santa Fe Street about 6:50 a.m. There was no immediate word on the fate of the person hit by the bus; The post Sun Metro bus hits pedestrian south of downtown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sun Metro bus runs over Juarez man; police call it a suicide

UPDATE: A 79-year-old man from Ciudad Juarez was killed after being run over by a Sun Metro bus near downtown El Paso Wednesday in what police are now calling a suicide. Authorities said the Mexican man was lying underneath the bus around 6 a.m. when it moved and crushed his torso; the driver apparently had The post Sun Metro bus runs over Juarez man; police call it a suicide appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Broadway in El Paso reveals its new lineup

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Live revealed the upcoming "Broadway in El Paso" lineup live on Good Morning El Paso Thursday morning. The new shows are: Anastasia The MusicalFiddler on the RoofRain: A Tribute to the BeatlesThe Simon and Garfunkel Story Two other shows are also returning: StompWaitress For more details on tickets, The post Broadway in El Paso reveals its new lineup appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested, woman removed for not wearing masks as EPISD board votes to drop mask rule

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was arrested and another removed by police for refusing to wear face masks at an El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting late Monday afternoon. The topic of discussion at that meeting, ironically, was whether to continue with a district-wide mask mandate. Back in August, the board The post Man arrested, woman removed for not wearing masks as EPISD board votes to drop mask rule appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

Teen arrested for not wearing mask at EPISD board meeting won’t face charges

UPDATE, Oct. 5: EPISD has now decided not to press charges against 17-year-old student Skyler Brown. He was arrested at Monday night’s school board meeting for disrupting it by refusing to comply with officers and put on a face mask. In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, an EPISD spokesman said: "The case is now closed The post Teen arrested for not wearing mask at EPISD board meeting won’t face charges appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces allocates $3.75 million for new food bank building

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council on Monday afternoon approved almost $4 million toward the construction of a new building for the local non-profit, Casa de Peregrinos. “I want to remind everybody that this is not a Casa de Peregrinos project or a city of Las Cruces project," said Lorenzo Alba, The post City of Las Cruces allocates $3.75 million for new food bank building appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New flag pole arrives at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After more of a year and a half, a local landmark will soon return to its former glory. The flag pole for the Old Glory Memorial - which has stood tall at 180 feet in northeast El Paso - was escorted back to its site on Friday, accompanied by the Far The post New flag pole arrives at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Schools issue new guidance after court halts El Paso’s mask mandate

EL PASO, Texas -- After the 8th Court of Appeals required El Paso's City/County Health Authority to lift his indoor mask mandate for now, local school districts on Friday released new guidance for their students and employees. Prior to Thursday night's court decision, school districts in El Paso were enforcing the indoor mask mandate directive The post Schools issue new guidance after court halts El Paso’s mask mandate appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Group repairs central El Paso homes damaged by deadly August flood

EL PASO, Texas -- An organization is working with families in central El Paso whose properties were damaged during the just-ended monsoon season. Rebuilding Together El Paso is an organization that repairs homes for homeowners with low income or a disability - free of charge. Among those the group is helping is a family who The post Group repairs central El Paso homes damaged by deadly August flood appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Only 30% of NMSU students submit vaccination proof by deadline

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Initial data from New Mexico State University shows just more than 30% of students submitted vaccination proof by the Sept. 30 deadline. “We’re not where we want to be with our vaccinated students," admitted Jon Webster, the university's Covid-19 project manager. "We want to make sure we’re protecting all of The post Only 30% of NMSU students submit vaccination proof by deadline appeared first on KVIA.
COLLEGES
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Border Patrol seeks to fill 165 processing coordinator jobs

EL PASO, Texas — A new position created by the U.S. Border Patrol after the 2019 surge of migrants to El Paso is looking to ease the workload on agents securing the border, and the agency is looking for new applicants.  The surge of migrants in 2019 diverted many agents away from the border to The post El Paso Border Patrol seeks to fill 165 processing coordinator jobs appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland hospital CEO recognized nationally as a ‘Latina worth watching’

EL PASO, Texas -- A Borderland hospital CEO is receiving national recognition for being a "Latina worth watching." America Jones has come a long way since she was orphaned at age 5, along with her siblings. She's now CEO of Kindred Hospital in El Paso.  She recently sat down with ABC-7 to share her story publicly for The post Borderland hospital CEO recognized nationally as a ‘Latina worth watching’ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy