Urías wins 20th, LA beats Brewers 8-3 to stay alive in West

—— After last October, Julio Urias is no stranger to big games, but it was a question whether this would even be one. If it wasn’t, Dave Roberts was going to limit his pitch count, but the Padres miraculously beat the Giants, so it was go time. Things didn’t start ideally, as Julio issued a walk and a double with one out before giving up a run on a ground out to put the Dodgers behind 1-0 early.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO