College football scores, rankings, highlights: Auburn storms back vs. LSU, Clemson avoids catastrophe

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after needing late heroics to knock off Georgia State, No. 22 Auburn went on the road Saturday night and scored 14 fourth-quarter points to storm back to beat LSU 24-19. The dramatic come-from-behind victory marked Auburn's first in Death Valley since 1999. The visiting Tigers rallied from a 13-0 first-half deficit behind masterful quarterback play from Bo Nix, who had been benched in a dismal performance the week before.

