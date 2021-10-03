CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyndhurst, NJ

Football: Williams powers Dickinson past Bergen Tech

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kayee Williams ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries to lead Dickinson to a 42-21 victory over Bergen Tech at Overpeck Park in Lyndhurst. Tyshaun Cox also ran for two touchdowns, totaling 91 yards on seven carries for Dickinson (4-1). The junior also completed 6-of-8 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Isaiah Davis caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and Emmanuel Olivares added three catches for 70 yards. Deon Keahey rushed the ball 11 times for 79 yards.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
Lyndhurst, NJ
Sports
Bergen County, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Chatham - Football recap

Anthony Macera racked up 57 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lift Morris Hills in its 24-0 victory against Chatham in Rockaway. David Turner recorded 97 yards on 15 touches on the ground for Morris Hills (3-3) while Tyvon Sargent accounted for the other touchdown for the team on a 60-yard strike to Ali Ashour. Matt Leslie led the way defensively with 12 tackles and an interception as Cal LaBello added a 31-yard field goal in the win.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Salem over Haddon Heights - Football recap

Jahki Coates threw for 94 yards and a touchdown on 6-for-12 passing to go with 81 yards and a score rushing on 10 attempts for Salem in its 30-13 victory over Haddon Heights in Salem. Jessiah Gildersleeve recorded 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries for Salem (5-1) while...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Business as usual as Woodstown football blanks another foe

With how efficient the Woodstown offense looked Saturday afternoon, it seemed as if business was just being executed per schedule during its eye-opening 36-0 shutout of hosting Lower Cape May. And with how its dominant defense looked again – now going four games in five contests without conceding a score...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bergen Tech#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

West Morris over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Eric Lusskin and Jason Zacchia scored for West Morris in its 2-1 victory against Kinnelon in Chester. Zack Dragos and Ryan Han had one assist each for West Morris (3-6-1), which saw Tommy Weinert turn away four shots in net. Kinnelon is 4-6-1 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Top 50 daily boys soccer stat leaders for Saturday, Oct. 9

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Oct. 9 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 11 p.m. on Saturday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Farmer’s four TD passes lift Peddie past The Hill School

Frankie Farmer completed 18-of-28 passes for 336 yards and four touchdown to fuel Peddie’s 26-17 victory over The Hill School in Hightstown. With this team trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, Farmer found Jordan Diaz for a 80-yard TD pass that put Peddie (2-2) in front for good. The junior then connected with TD passes to Charly Mullaly (52 yards) and Andre McKinney (15 yards).
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 17 Westfield over Monroe - Boys soccer recap

Matias Arbelaez and Chris Sicca each scored to lift Westfield, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Monroe in Monroe. Westfield is now 7-2-1 and has recorded four straight shutouts. Monroe drops to 7-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford football wins 5th straight division title with dominating 2nd half

The Rutherford High School football team saw an opportunity to run away with the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference’s Liberty Division title and literally ran with it. Senior rusher Pat Cerulli put up 253 yards on 33 carries and scored three touchdowns en route to the Bulldogs’ 28-7 victory over the Pompton Lakes at Memorial Park in Rutherford on Saturday afternoon.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham over Pequannock - Field hockey - Morris quarterfinals

Ellie Hilgendorff scored two goals to lift third-seeded Chatham to a 4-0 victory over 11th-seeded Pequannock in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals in Chatham. Brooke DiBiase had a goal and an assist for Chatham (6-4-1), which will play seventh-seeded West Morris in the semifinals on Saturday at Boonton High School. Kelsea Lee added a goal and Mackenzie Wilson made five saves for the shutout.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Brick Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Kody Besser netted the game’s only goal in the first half and keeper Ryan Fitzgerald took over from there as Lacey edged Brick Memorial 1-0 in Lacey. Fitzgerald was terrific in goal, as he stopped all 13 shots he saw for the clean sheet. Lacey improved to 10-0-1and Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley boys cross country’s Faigal captures Division 3 race at SJ Open

Andre Faigal collected his second win of the year Saturday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open. “This feels nice,” the senior on the Rancocas Valley High boys’ cross country team said. “This is my senior year. Coming off a year with COVID and the pandemic, it’s been very hard, but I have a sense of growth. Throughout the pandemic, I was very focused on running. I just used that as an opportunity to just go out running. With that, it’s obvious that the results are showing now.”
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
159K+
Followers
76K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy