Football: Williams powers Dickinson past Bergen Tech
Kayee Williams ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries to lead Dickinson to a 42-21 victory over Bergen Tech at Overpeck Park in Lyndhurst. Tyshaun Cox also ran for two touchdowns, totaling 91 yards on seven carries for Dickinson (4-1). The junior also completed 6-of-8 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Isaiah Davis caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and Emmanuel Olivares added three catches for 70 yards. Deon Keahey rushed the ball 11 times for 79 yards.www.nj.com
