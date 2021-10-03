CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live: Kacey Musgraves performs ‘Justified,’ ‘Camera Roll’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasey Musgraves was the musical guest on the Saturday Night Live premiere, and that’s one of the biggest TV gigs you can have! People have been waiting to see the show since last May, and you also get some pretty good real estate right before Weekend Update. So what did...

The Independent

Kacey Musgraves: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves set to be the musical guest on the first episode of the 47th season.Musgraves last appeared on SNL on May 12, 2018 while promoting her Grammy Award winning fourth album, Golden Hour. This time around, she’ll be promoting her new fifth album Star-Crossed which sees her exploring her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The Independent said the album examined “the sadness and everydayness of her breakup does breathe slowly and honestly through the songs. There is, perhaps, a kind of rebellion in exposing the...
The Independent

SNL 2021: Fans react to ‘emotional’ Kacey Musgraves performance

Fans have been reacting to Kacey Musgraves’ “emotional” performance on the new season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Musgraves appeared on the 47th season of SNL alongside host Owen Wilson. The country-pop singer delivered a touching rendition of “Camera Roll” and “Justified” from her latest album, Star Crossed, which many have interpreted as being largely about her divorce from former husband, Ruston Kelly.Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first song on the show, where she was seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that concealed any clothes she may have been wearing, which...
udiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves References ‘Forrest Gump’ During ‘SNL’ Performance

Kacey Musgraves appeared to reference a scene from Forrest Gump during her appearance as the musical guest on SNL last night (October 2). The country superstar performed two songs on the premiere episode of the show’s 47th season, which was hosted by actor and fellow Texan Owen Wilson. During “justified,”...
