Saturday Night Live: Kacey Musgraves performs ‘Justified,’ ‘Camera Roll’

Before Tyra Banks took over as the new host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron was the face of the reality dancing competition series. In fact, he was so loved by fans for his quirky jokes and cheerful disposition, that a lot of long-time viewers were gutted when they found out he would no longer be part of the show. Back in 2014, Bergeron was asked what it was like working with his new co-host, Erin Andrews. Bergeron told the The Hollywood Reporter, "She can act like a fan and be almost a giggly girl with the couples, she has a great interaction with them. It gives me more to play with. It's always good to work with people who are comfortable in their own skin but who can throw you curveballs."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO