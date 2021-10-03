CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River City Girls 2 debut trailer

Gematsu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have released the debut trailer for River City Girls 2. The trailer also previews the game’s Japanese voice cast:. Misako (voiced by Honoka Kuroki) Kyoko (voiced by Sumire Morohoshi) Kunio (voiced by Makoto Furukawa) Riki (voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi) Additional voice cast will...

www.gematsu.com

IGN

The Girl in the Woods - Official Season 1 Trailer

Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl in the Woods follows Carrie's escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. The series also touches on contemporary social issues like LGBTQ+ discrimination, the human cost of environmentalism, and the consequences of inequality. The Girl in the Woods launches Thursday, October 21 on Peacock. All eight episodes will drop at once.
TV SERIES
Destructoid

WayForward’s sneak peek at incoming remaster River City Girls Zero

I love the River City Girls. Y’all know that. So I’m stoked to see these early screenshots from WayForward’s upcoming remake/remaster River City Girls Zero, which is currently headed to Nintendo Switch at some point later this year. River City Girls Zero is an updated, English language edition of Super...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Epic Trailer For Army Of Thieves Debuts

If you fought your way through a zombie invasion, trekked to Vegas with a group of fearless mercenaries, and sought to find riches in a safe before a nuke was dropped on the town — chances are, you watched Army of the Dead on Netflix this year. If you didn’t, and all of that still applies to you, we want to talk!
MOVIES
Gematsu

Dusk Diver 2 debut trailer, gameplay, details, and screenshots

Publisher Justdan International and developer Wanin Games have released the first official trailer, gameplay, information, and screenshots for Dusk Diver 2. Get the details below, via the official website. World View. Dragon Vein is a type of special energy that spans throughout all dimensions. Kunlun is the homeland of the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms opening movie

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, also known as Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou!, received an update at the Tokyo Game Show today. Arc System Works offered a new look at the game and shared the opening movie. River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is due out in Japan this December....
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising confirmed for Switch, debut trailer

Earlier this year, 505 Games and Natsume Atari announced Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. This is a companion game planned for Eiyuden Chronicle, a new RPG coming from the creator of Suikoden. We weren’t quite sure about platforms for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising when it was first made known, but we now have...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream official announcement, debut trailer

Koei Tecmo have sent out an official announcement for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Additionally, the game’s first trailer is in as well. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta’s many adventures. After leaving Sophie’s hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it’s not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn’t recognize Sophie. What other surprises await Sophie on this journey? As the adventure continues, Sophie meets aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need. The narrative elegantly unfolds with a charming new visual style that combines the art of the Mysterious sub-series with the high-quality graphics and animations featured in 2021’s Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Here's your first look at River City Girls 2

We already knew that River City Girls 2 was in the works, but we've not seen a lot about it since it was revealed earlier this year. Now, thanks to a new trailer shown off at Tokyo Games Show 2021, we've actually been able to see the follow-up to the 2019 indie hit in action – and it looks great.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for New Supernatural Drama Series THE GIRL IN THE WOODS

Peacock has announced a new show produced by Crypt TV, The Girl in the Woods, set to release October 21. The show will consist of 8 episodes starring Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts. Based on Crypt TV’s short...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Free! The Final Stroke Debuts Trailer and Poster for Part 2

Free! The Final Stroke has debuted the trailer and poster for the second part in its two-part film event! Following the end of the third season of the original Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime series, it was announced that the franchise would be coming to an end with a new feature film project. Originally scheduled to release in 2020 before being delayed due to various unfortunate circumstances, the project returned earlier this year as Kyoto Animation surprisingly announced that the anime would be ending with not only one, but two feature films as part of Free! The Final Stroke.
COMICS
Gematsu

Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary trailer reveals event, more

Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind are coming to Switch. All kinds of 20th anniversary merchandise is also on the way. An offline version of Kingdom Hearts: Union χ [Cross] where you...
VIDEO GAMES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Hypnotic’ Thriller Debuts an Official Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released the official trailer and poster for Hypnotic, a new horror/thriller arriving on the streaming service in time for Halloween. It appears someone is using hypnosis for ill intent in the intense two-minute trailer starring Midnight Mass‘ scene-stealing Kate Siegel. The cast also includes Jason O’Mara (The Man...
TV & VIDEOS
Gematsu

Shenmue the Animation first look trailer

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have released a first look trailer for Shenmue the Animation, the 13-episode animated series based on the Sega game series. Produced by Telecom Animation Film, the production company behind works such as Tower of God and Lupin the Third: Part 5, Shenmue the Animation will premiere in 2022.
COMICS
GAMINGbible

‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’ Terrifying Debut Trailer Has Arrived

The trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is here. Gosh, there's a lot riding on this. Fortunately, it doesn't look too shabby for an apocalyptic adventure. Of course, there are the series of Paul W S Anderson films that are... let's say... loosely inspired by the games. Perhaps that's too generous. This new outing totally ignores these jaunts in favour of sticking closely to the original material, which is music to the ears of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s debut trailer features Lickers, Cerberus, mutated Birkin, and more

With just a month to go before the theatrical release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, there has been a strangely low amount of promotion for the upcoming movie reboot. At long last, however, Sony Pictures Entertainment has revealed the first trailer for the film, finally giving fans chomping at the bit like a zombified horde something to chew on.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

Season 2 trailer for Netflix series ‘Locke and Key’ debuts

Netflix has debuted a new trailer for season 2 of the coming-of-age supernatural series ‘Locke and Key.’. After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Debuts Final Action-Packed 'Dune' Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Dune before it hits theaters and HBO Max stateside on October 22. The two-and-a-half-minute visual teases the camaraderie between Timotheé Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides and Jason Momoa‘s and Duncan Idaho, the meeting between Paul and Zendaya‘s Chani and the troubles that House Atreides must face when they accept stewardship of Arrakis. It ends with Paul stating the first two lines of the Litany Against Fear, “I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.”
MOVIES

