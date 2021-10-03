CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Hot: Old is New Again

Cover picture for the articleRETROCHIC: Grand Millennial Style is this fall’s hottest design trend. Young adults are returning to vintage styles, embracing traditional designs and mixing them with modern looks. Hot right now are wicker and rattan pieces, skirted and bow bedecked furnishings (tables, beds, vanities), china and china cabinets, classic floral/chintz wallpaper and upholstery and setting a nice table for entertaining. “Grand millennial style is a generational rebellion against the sleek minimalism of midcentury modern design,” says Rebecca Breslin, senior design manager for Wayfair Professional. It’s also a fashion “thing,” from vintage crochet sweaters to eyeglass chains. Expect to see this and eco-design styles flourish, from sustainable materials for clothes and bedding (bamboo, cotton) such as those we found at downtown’s trufulla eco boutique and Belleair’s Illume Apparel.

