Back in October, Google introduced default and custom wallpapers for Meet. Google Meet is now rolling out video backgrounds that are first coming to the web. Update 9/28: After rolling out to iOS last month, Meet for Android is now adding support for video backgrounds. Google has introduced three more options, including a beach, under the sea, and what looks to be an office staffed by anthropomorphic fruit, to bring the total to six. It’s rolling out now and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

