Duluth NAACP Holds ‘Decriminalize Color’ Rally at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

DULUTH, Minn- At the Clayton, Jackson McGhie Memorial, Women’s Marchers joined Duluth Branch of the NAACP, for their “Decriminalize Color” Rally. Speakers including Minnesota 7th District Senator Jen McEwen and Civil Rights leaders from across the country gathered to ask the City of Duluth and Duluth Police Department to stop what they call “pre-textual stops” for things like expired tabs or missing license plates — which they say disproportionately affects people of color.