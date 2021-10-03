Four amateur sleuths solve the mystery of 'The Man Who Died Twice'
Last year, BBC quiz show presenter Richard Osman swapped broadcasting for fiction-writing and delighted crime novel aficionados with his debut mystery. “The Thursday Murder Club” introduced four senior citizens who investigate unsolved killings from the comfort of Coopers Chase, their plush retirement village in the Kent countryside. When the body of a local builder turns up, the elderly sleuths throw themselves into their first live case involving “a real corpse” and a culprit within their community.www.yoursun.com
