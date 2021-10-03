CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four amateur sleuths solve the mystery of 'The Man Who Died Twice'

By Malcolm Forbes Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, BBC quiz show presenter Richard Osman swapped broadcasting for fiction-writing and delighted crime novel aficionados with his debut mystery. “The Thursday Murder Club” introduced four senior citizens who investigate unsolved killings from the comfort of Coopers Chase, their plush retirement village in the Kent countryside. When the body of a local builder turns up, the elderly sleuths throw themselves into their first live case involving “a real corpse” and a culprit within their community.

Review: The Man Who Died Twice – Richard Osman

It could be argued that no-one could have predicted that popular TV personality Richard Osman would become quite the successful author in the way that he has, perhaps most of all Richard himself. The success of The Thursday Murder Club, his first comic-crime novel, to which The Man Who Died Twice is the follow-up, introduced him to a whole new audience and his new book will almost certainly make him a much-talked about name on many more lips.
