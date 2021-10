PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is still progressing his way toward being game-ready for the 2021-22 season. Everything looks to be on schedule after a long year of basketball, so there’s no need to be alarmed. Booker went straight to Japan to start for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the Suns’ season ended, getting officially done with competitive basketball less than two months before training camp started.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO