Baltimore Ravens, 'very impressed' with Le'Veon Bell, promote RB from practice squad
DENVER -- The Baltimore Ravens will have a Pro Bowl backfield on Sunday, albeit the one from six years ago. Running back Le'Veon Bell was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, a day before the Ravens' game at the unbeaten Denver Broncos. Bel, 29, joins a crowded backfield that already has Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, all of whom reached the Pro Bowl at some point from 2014 to 2017.www.chatsports.com
