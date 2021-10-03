CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The End Is Near For The Cleveland Indians Brand Name

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team had the name since 1915. The Cleveland Indians brand name will be relegated to history books and to various museums in Cooperstown, New York and around Ohio after the team takes the field for one last time with the name. The team’s ownership has gradually been easing out its Chief Wahoo logo over the past decade. The newly branded Cleveland Guardians is now in the marketplace. The Cleveland franchise has had numerous names including the Lake Shores, Bluebirds, Bronchos and Naps. The team was renamed the Indians in 1915. The rebranding of the Cleveland baseball franchise is Major League Baseball’s first renaming in 57 years. The Houston Astros baseball team was known as the Houston Colt .45s for its first three years of existence between 1962 and 1964. But that team was not rebranded because people were upset that the baseball club was named after a gun. It was a business decision because the team ownership didn’t want to pay naming royalties to the gunmaker’s owner.

