The Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team controlled action in a three set win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona Thursday. The Lady Wolves took the Southeast Iowa Superconference win by scores of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18. After the match, WMU junior libero Keetyn Townsley talked with KCII Sports about her and the team’s play. “We all just had confidence in each other and confidence in ourselves. We really wanted to beat them in three sets. Our serve receive was pretty good. We stayed short most of the night. We had some good big swings, digs and saves. Most importantly we knew we had to come out swinging hard to get the kill.”

KALONA, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO