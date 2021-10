Every Dodger fan knows that when you score more than four runs for Max Scherzer his record is something like 103 -2. Well, last night was a strange one, because the Dodgers scored five early runs for Max and he promptly gave them all back, plus one. Actually, the defense gave him plenty of help in giving back runs. But while the Padres were busy dancing and smiling when they went up 9-6, the Dodgers were having none of it.

10 DAYS AGO