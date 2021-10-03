CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Glyndebourne to Support Pegasus Opera Company Mentoring Programme

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlyndebourne is joining forces with Pegasus Opera Company to mentor singers from diverse backgrounds. The company will support the Pegasus Opera Mentoring Programme, which is offering opportunities to artists of African and Asian heritage. As part of the collaboration, Glyndebourne will invite four of the next group of participants to shadow artists at the 2022 Glyndebourne Festival during the rehearsal process. These young artists will also get a chance to perform for major artistic staff.

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Glyndebourne mentors 4 African and Asian singers

Glyndebourne has announced that it is supporting the Pegasus Opera Mentoring Programme, which offers aspiring and emerging artists of African and Asian heritage a bespoke programme of coaching and mentoring opportunities. Glyndebourne will invite four of the next cohort of participants to observe rehearsals and shadow established artists at the...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Poznan Opera Names New Music Director

(Credit: Luca d’Agostino) Poznań’s Teatr Wielki has named Italian conductor Marco Guidarini Music Director. The conductor will lead and focus on the Italian opera repertoire, with a specific emphasis on the works of Verdi. Guidarini recently served as the Music Director at the Opera de Nice between 2001 and 2009....
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Lisette Oropesa to Make Festival Verdi Debut

On. Oct. 7, Lisette Oropesa will make her Festival Verdi debut at the Teatro Regio di Parma. The soprano will perform in a recital dedicated to the Italian music of the 1800s; she will be accompanied at the piano by Francesco Izzo. Among the pieces that will performed are Verdi’s...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Greek National Opera Announces Alternate Stage Programming

The Greek National Opera has announced its 2021 programming for the alternative stage. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. It all kicks off with the monodrama “Capodistrias” by Calliope Tsoupaki. The work will be conducted by Nicolas Vassiliou and stars Timos Sirlantzis and Marilena Germanou.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Creating Opportunities#Pegasus Opera Company#African#Asian
operawire.com

International Handel Festival Göttingen 2021 Review: Ariodante

Just behind Göttingen train station is the Lokhalle, a large industrial building built between 1917 and 1920, which until 1976 was used for repairing locomotives, when it was closed and sold for development. Fortunately, it was not demolished along with the other buildings on the site. Instead, it was converted into an events center which, among other things, includes three large halls. Its main hall, an enormous space with a seating capacity of 4,000, was chosen as the venue for Göttingen’s International Handel Festival’s performance of “Ariodante.” Its pleasing acoustic, superb sight lines, and oceans of legroom made it an ideal venue for the concert performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Fidelio, Glyndebourne, review: an over-ambitious production salvaged by the singers

One of the results of the closure of our opera houses during the pandemic has been a backlog of planned productions now clamouring for a place in the programme. The problem is acute in a festival like Glyndebourne, which has little flexibility because its schedule is planned so far in advance. Hence the very peculiar solution of placing this full-scale new production of Fidelio, deferred from 2020, in the autumn touring slot – but then deciding that it will not tour and will be seen only in the home theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Trala Holds Event ‘Building the Future of Music Education’

On Sept. 29, 2021, Trala held its first ever in-person event, “Building the Future of Music Education.”. The event began with a keynote address from Trala’s CEO Sam Walder, who shared his vision of everyone having access to quality music education at the tip of their fingers. Walder revealed Trala’s...
EDUCATION
operawire.com

Athlone Artists Announces New Managerial Associate

Athlone Artists has announced the Ellen Hardcastle will join the organization as Managerial Associate. In her new role, Hardcastle, who is also a pianist and composer who hails from Nashville, Tennessee, will work directly with singers, conductors, and directors servicing contracts, preparing audition materials, and implementing marketing strategies. “I believe...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
operawire.com

Tsitsit Fringe Festival to Present ‘The Drowning Shore’

The Tsitsit Fringe Festival in London is set to release “The Drowning Shore” on Oct. 17, 2021. The showcase will star mezzo-soprano Clara Kanter and pianist Ben Smith, set against the backdrop of a new film cantata aimed at celebrating Scottish and Yiddish culture. There will also be pieces of music in Yiddish and Scottish composed by Alastair White.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Sebastian Catana

This week the Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova is set to open its new season with a new production of “Sull’essere angeli” and “Pagliacci” directed by Cristian Taraborrelli. The production will be realized in collaboration with RAI Cultura and will be broadcast on Italian television. It will also mark the house debut of baritone Sebastian Catana as Tonio.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Eleonora Buratto, Mariangela Sicilia, Angela Meade & Ermonela Jaho Headline Wexford Festival Opera’s 70th Anniversary Initiatives

Wexford Festival Opera has announced plans to continue its 70th anniversary season in a number of unique ways. In addition to its traditional festival, the organization will present several unique initiatives including W4WOMEN project which will include “Four Ambassadors” headlined by Eleonora Buratto, Mariangela Sicilia, Angela Meade and Ermonela Jaho. All four sopranos started their careers at Wexford and they will help spread the word about the organization around the world.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Columbia University School of the Arts to World Premiere ‘The Trojan Women’

Columbia University School of the Arts is set to present Miller Kratzer’s “The Trojan Women” this October. The new opera is composed by Sarah Taylor Ellis with a libretto by Ellen McLaughlin. It will star Julia Caldwell, Sophia Castuera, Nate Janis, Juliet Morris, Ilene Pabon, Trysten Reynolds, and Kathleen Shelton as they tell the story of the widowed women of Troy in the aftermath of the Greek raid on their home.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Composer Nathan Felix to Premiere Immersive Operetta ‘Rivers Unite: Divide’

On October 28, 2021, composer Nathan Felix will present his new operetta, titled “Rivers Unite: Divide.”. This new work explores subjects such as re-appropriation, as well as borderlands and rivers as cultural and territorial boundaries. Held at the High Line Nine gallery in Chelsea, this one-time performance will unfold in various spaces and galleries within the location, immersing the audience within the drama.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Minnesota Opera to Stream ‘Interstate’

Minnesota Opera is set to present “Interstate” starting on Oct. 9, 2021. The new opera film features music by Kamala Sankaram with a libretto by Jennifer Cresswell and Kathleen Kelly. Tonya McKinny directs with Ryan McKinny as Director of Photography. The film was produced by Helio Arts. It tells the story of Olivia and Diane, two women who shared traumatic childhoods before heading down divergent paths.
MINNESOTA STATE
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Be mentored in the Business of Culture

Our friends at REMIX and the City of Sydney are offering an exciting free opportunity for creative sector individuals to be mentored in the art of creative entrepreneurship. Applications are sought from startups, artists, producers, venues, festival organisers, galleries and more. The cultural sector is changing rapidly. Digital disruption and...
WORLD
neworleanslocal.com

Opera on Tap!

The new season of Opera on Tap In Our Yard  resumes on October 24, 2021 with a lively potpourri of opera, operetta, and musical theater titled “The French Connection.” This year’s Opera on Tap features some of the best singers in the region. The program will include excerpts from operas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
operawire.com

Arizona Opera Appoints Director of Community Alliances

The Arizona Opera has announced the appointment of Courtney D. Clark to the position of Director of Community Alliances. Clark will take over the position starting on Oct. 11 and will manage and grow the community engagement programs, seeking programmatic and partnership opportunities that will help to advance the company’s goal of becoming a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy