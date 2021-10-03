Glyndebourne to Support Pegasus Opera Company Mentoring Programme
Glyndebourne is joining forces with Pegasus Opera Company to mentor singers from diverse backgrounds. The company will support the Pegasus Opera Mentoring Programme, which is offering opportunities to artists of African and Asian heritage. As part of the collaboration, Glyndebourne will invite four of the next group of participants to shadow artists at the 2022 Glyndebourne Festival during the rehearsal process. These young artists will also get a chance to perform for major artistic staff.operawire.com
