Cubs' Rowan Wick: Earns fifth save
Wick fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals on Saturday. Wick entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead. After blowing the save in his last two opportunities, he successfully held the lead Saturday for his fifth save of the season. The 28-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 23 innings. He has three straight scoreless appearances for just the third time this season.www.cbssports.com
