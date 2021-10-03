Cubs' Rowan Wick: Earns fifth save

Steele (4-4) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates. Steele entered the game with a 5.89 ERA across eight starts with the big-league club. However, he turned in his longest outing and first quality start of the campaign while holding the Pirates without any extra-base hits. While his first stint in the major-league rotation wasn't all that successful, Steele could factor the Cubs' future plans as either a starter or reliever. Steele will end the campaign with a 4.26 ERA and 59:27 K:BB across 57 innings.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO