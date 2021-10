Don’t look now, but Jon Lester is in the thick of another team’s magical run. Since being traded by the Washington Nationals to the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, the longtime Red Sox and Cubs ace and three-time World Series champion has played a key role in the team’s late-season surge. The 37-year-old has turned back the clock to post a 4-1 record and a 4.13 ERA with St. Louis, and over the past few weeks the club has run off an epic win streak. Once barely a .500 team, the Cardinals are now the clear frontrunner to claim the second NL Wild Card spot and could conceivably play spoiler in the one-game elimination round.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO