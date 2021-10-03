CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Allen Won't Touch This Chopped Ingredient

By Naomi Kennedy
 7 days ago
You may be envious of the distinguished group of chefs that regularly make an appearance at the judge's table on "Chopped," but if you ask us, Ted Allen has the best-sounding gig on the show. The longtime host of the hit Food Network competition series gets the fun task of doling out the mystery basket of bizarre ingredients to the competitors. But unlike his former role as a "Top Chef" judge, he isn't actually required to sample the dishes that are made with them. "I taste things that look really delicious or if something sounds really fascinating," he explained to Food Network about the "upside" of his hosting job. That also means getting to say "no thank you" to the more disastrous meals. "Sometimes the dishes are scary and I don't have to eat them," he said.

