Ted Allen Won't Touch This Chopped Ingredient

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who has been a fixture on Food Network for nearly three decades, is parting ways with the cabler. According to our sister site Variety, who broke the news of Flay’s departure, Flay has been negotiating a new contract with Food Network “for some time,” with his current contract set to expire at the end of this year. Food Network is said to have ended the negotiations, with sources from the network telling Variety that the parties disagreed on financial terms. The network and Flay’s representatives both declined to comment. Since the mid-1990s, Flay has hosted a bevy of Food Network series, including Throwdown With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Worst Cooks in America, Bobby’s Dinner Battle and the current cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay. He’s also served as a judge on shows like The Next Food Network Star and Chopped, appeared as an Iron Chef numerous times on Iron Chef America and hosted several other one-off specials for the network. Outside of his Food Network résumé, Flay regularly appears for culinary segments on daytime series such as Today and Rachael Ray, and he’s occasionally popped up on scripted series, including episodes of Entourage, Younger and Law & Order: SVU.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO