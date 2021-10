The Broken Bow football team went toe to toe with the #2 ranked Kearney Catholic Stars on Thursday night but fell just short 9-6. It was a low scoring defensive battle. Kearney Catholic would get on the board first in the final minute of the first half when Riley Grieser scored on a one yard touchdown run. The score remained 6-0 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, Broken Bow would put together a 61 yard touchdown drive converting on a fourth down and goal as Austin Harvey scored on a three yard touchdown run to tie the game but the 2 point conversion was no good. On the ensuing kickoff, Kearney Catholic returned the kick to midfield then drove down the field in the final minutes to set up kicker Max McBride for what would be a game winning 38 yard field goal in the final seconds. With the win, Kearney Catholic improves to 6-0 while Broken Bow falls to 4-2. Broken Bow will be on the road next Friday when they play at Holdrege.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO