The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Hampden Academy 3-0 on Tuesday night, October 5th in Hampden. The individual set scores were 28-26, 27-25 and 25-23. Our team displayed the full offensive attack to beat them. Our two setters were pinpoint with their marks and the attack was led by Rachel Endre who had 13 kills and 8 aces. The turning point in the match for Ellsworth was when being down 24-18 in set 2. Grace Gumpp delivered two straight kills and then followed up with five straight service points to get us all the way back.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO