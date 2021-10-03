CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scott Servais, ahead-of-schedule Mariners have fans beginning to believe with wild-card run

By Chris Talbott
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Servais and his surging Seattle Mariners have done what many thought was impossible: They’ve made long-suffering Mariners fans believe again. “I think we do, and I think this is a really cool sign,” said Jim Stewart Allen, gesturing to the filling stands Saturday night at T-Mobile Park as he stood under a large yellow sign in left field with the word “BELIEVE” painted in blue letters.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

‘The future is now’: Mariners’ Scott Servais on final push for a playoff spot

People outside of the Seattle Mariners organization weren’t expecting them to make the playoffs this season, which is just their third since starting a rebuild. But those in Mariners uniforms weren’t hearing it, most notably starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, who said in March that he’s “never been a fan of being told when it’s OK to win” and vowed that the M’s were “prepared to make a statement” in the American League West.
MLB
Wenatchee World

Mariners continue wild-card push, now just half-game back

The help that they’ve needed came before Tyler Anderson fired his first pitch Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. And the knowledge of what a win would mean to their postseason hopes didn’t overwhelm the Mariners with pressure or nerves. It didn’t provide some boost of adrenaline or focus to them as they took the field with understanding that an opportunity had been presented to them.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Scott Servais
Dodger Insider

9 Reasons Scott Servais Is 2021 AL Manager of the Year

The Mariners put together a winning record in 5 of 6 months, finishing the 2021 campaign at 90–72. The 2021 Seattle Mariners (90–72) recorded their sixth 90-win season in franchise history and their first since 2003. Manager Scott Servais has compiled 438 managerial wins and a .503 winning percentage in his 6 seasons as Mariners skipper since 2016, all ranking 2nd-most in franchise history behind Lou Piniella.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#The Seattle Times Believe#American League
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy