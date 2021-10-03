Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is excited to once again offer Mayor’s Night In in-person at City Hall, located at 80 Broad Street in downtown Charleston. To sign up, please select a 30-minute window during which your meeting with the mayor will take place. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with the mayor individually for 5 minutes each. Please plan to arrive 10 minutes in advance of the time selected, as your meeting may begin at any time during the 30-mintute window. For additional information, please email Brian Sheehan at sheehanb@charleston-sc.gov.