Pro-aborts ‘march’ for ability to execute babies despite NM allowing full-term abortion
On Saturday, far-left anti-life extremists gathered outside the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to “march” for the right for mothers to kill their own children despite New Mexico being the most pro-abortion state in the country, with zero restrictions on killing babies in the womb. That means abortions up to and AFTER birth were legalized in the 2021 Legislature. Anti-life alleged serial groper Michelle Lujan Grisham almost couldn’t contain her excitement signing the abortion free-for-all bill into law.pinonpost.com
