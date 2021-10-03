Instant analysis: Bo Nix helps Auburn end 20 years of misery at LSU

Auburn was visibly disappointed and frustrated following yet another loss to Georgia, its fifth straight in the rivalry. The Tigers fell to the Bulldogs, 34-10, after failing to capitalize on early opportunities and then just getting overwhelmed by Georgia’s superior roster talent, as the gap between the two longstanding rivals was evident on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now at the midway point of Bryan Harsin’s first season, Auburn sits at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, with a challenging road trip to Arkansas on the horizon next weekend.

