Auburn, AL

Instant analysis: Bo Nix helps Auburn end 20 years of misery at LSU

By Tom Green
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bo Nix ended Auburn’s dubious streak in Death Valley, and the junior may have ended any discussion about his team’s quarterback situation in the process. A week after he was benched in the second half against Georgia State, Nix guided No. 23 Auburn to its first win in Baton Rouge, La., in 22 years, defeating LSU, 24-19, late Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The junior quarterback dazzled at times, as two decades of bayou voodoo was erased by Nix’s magic.

www.al.com

AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 34-10 loss to Georgia

Auburn was visibly disappointed and frustrated following yet another loss to Georgia, its fifth straight in the rivalry. The Tigers fell to the Bulldogs, 34-10, after failing to capitalize on early opportunities and then just getting overwhelmed by Georgia’s superior roster talent, as the gap between the two longstanding rivals was evident on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now at the midway point of Bryan Harsin’s first season, Auburn sits at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, with a challenging road trip to Arkansas on the horizon next weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Updating Alabama’s chances to make playoff, win title

We’ve reached the point in the program where Alabama fans can start crunching the scenarios of what it will take to return to the College Football Playoff and play for a national championship. A perfect season in 2020 gave the Tide a one-year hiatus from the weekly drama of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Auburn

Georgia showed why it’s one of the top teams in the country this season, as the Bulldogs came into Jordan-Hare Stadium and handed rival Auburn a 34-10 loss in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Stetson Bennett threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- with five of those...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Eli Gold on his call of Texas A&M’s game-winning FG over Alabama: ‘Just let the crowd tell the story’

It was a hectic moment Saturday night in College Station. Two seconds left and the game tied at 38 between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama. Aggies kicker Seth Small was lined up at the Alabama 21 with two seconds left, getting ready to attempt a 28-yard, game-winning field goal to snap the Tide’s 19-game win streak and hand Alabama coach Nick Saban his first loss to a former assistant in Jimbo Fisher.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Instant analysis: No. 1 Alabama upset by Texas A&M

Nick Saban warned his players of a trap game and his team fell right into it. Six days after losing its top-25 ranking, Texas A&M upset top-ranked Alabama, 41-38, on Saturday night in Kyle Field to end what had been a 19-game winning streak for the Tide. The program’s 100-game...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When Texas A&M ‘trap game’ teaches Alabama hard lessons

Social media snickers followed Nick Saban’s radio show comments Thursday. Calling the trip to Texas A&M “a trap game” drew laughs because that tag is typically reserved for lesser teams, not one that opened the season No. 6 in the nation. Saban said the Aggies were “a little humiliated” after...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s 34-10 loss to Georgia

Auburn suffered its second loss of the season on Saturday, a 34-10 setback at the hands of rival Georgia. Auburn lamented missed opportunities early on, while Georgia took control late and secured its fifth straight win in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Afterward, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin met with the media via Zoom to discuss his team’s performance and where the Tigers go as they head into the second half of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Athens after Auburn’s loss to Georgia

Auburn had its chances early, but an inability to execute at a high level doomed the Tigers in their upset bid against rival Georgia. The 126th installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry went to the Bulldogs, who have now won five straight in the series and sit in the College Football Playoff driver’s seat following their 34-10 win Saturday afternoon, paired with Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M. So, what’s being made of Saturday’s lopsided result on the Plains?
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

What Nick Saban said after Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M

As many of the 106,000 fans in Kyle Field celebrated on the turf after Texas A&M’s 41-38 upset win of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, Nick Saban addressed reporters after his team’s first loss since 2019. Here is what Saban said:. -- Saban called the loss disappointing but “everybody...
ALABAMA STATE
