Instant analysis: Bo Nix helps Auburn end 20 years of misery at LSU
Bo Nix ended Auburn’s dubious streak in Death Valley, and the junior may have ended any discussion about his team’s quarterback situation in the process. A week after he was benched in the second half against Georgia State, Nix guided No. 23 Auburn to its first win in Baton Rouge, La., in 22 years, defeating LSU, 24-19, late Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The junior quarterback dazzled at times, as two decades of bayou voodoo was erased by Nix’s magic.www.al.com
