KINDERHOOK — Our Community Cares Inc. is holding a pig roast fundraiser for the Schwartz Family of Canaan. “Pigtoberfest” will take place 2-5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Kinderhook Elks Lodge, 2750 Route 9H, Kinderhook. Menu includes roasted pork, potatoes, coleslaw, beans, applesauce, a nonalcoholic beverage and dessert. Take out is available. There will also be a raffle. ( Winner need not be present to win). For advance tickets and more information visit https://givebutter.com/MIK9HH or contact Our Community Cares, Inc. at 518.336.5254 or via email info@ourcommunitycarescc.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. Adults, $25; children 10 and younger, $10. The Schwartz family and Our Community Cares would like to also thank Hannaford Supermarkets, Staron Farm and the many volunteers who are assisting with the event.