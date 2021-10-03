AUSTERLITZ — The Austerlitz Historical Society will present Students of the Weather, a talk by Conrad Vispo, from the Hawthorne Valley Farmscape Ecology Program, about the 19th century New York Weather Network at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Morey-Devereaux Barn at Old Austerlitz. Vispo has a PhD Wildlife Ecology, University of Wisconsin. Before returning to Columbia County, where he grew up, Conrad conducted ecological research on a variety of organisms, including mammals, birds and fish in a variety of places, including the woods of northern Wisconsin and tropical Venezuela. The weather was a crucial ingredient of farming, knowing what crops should be planted when in a given year, when to expect rain, and when to prepare for a storm were all important, if largely unknown factors influencing 18th and 19th century agriculture.More information can be acquired at www.oldausterlitz.org. The program, open to the public, is free. Old Austerlitz is located at 11550 State Route 22 in the hamlet of Austerlitz.