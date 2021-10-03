CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies pitchers crushed by Diamondbacks in 11-2 loss

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith reached base five times and Arizona chased Antonio Senzatela with a six-run first inning in an 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Diamondbacks pounded six Colorado pitchers for 16 hits, with every starter contributing at least one hit. Eight of the hits were doubles, tying a franchise record accomplished three times previously, the most recent in 2015.

Colorado Rockies promote Bill Schmidt to general manager

Christian Walker had three doubles and Zac Gallen contributed a two-run double in the big first inning for the Diamondbacks (51-110). The win snapped the Diamondbacks’ losing streak at five games, and assured they will not break the franchise record of 111 losses set in 2004.

They play Colorado in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.

